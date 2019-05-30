JACKSON, Tenn. -- Lisa Reed, of Sylacauga, was one of 327 students who made the president’s list for the 2019 spring semester at Union University, according to a press release.
The president's list includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 GPA on a four-point scale.
Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning, the release says. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.
About 3,300 students are currently enrolled.