SYLACAUGA -- U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Kylan B. Smith graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Smith earned distinction as an honor graduate.
He is the son of Misty D. Smith and Alvin D. Hughes, of Sylacauga, and Leslie H. Smith of Sterrett, Alabama, and cousin of Bruce L. Livingston, of Sylacauga.
He is a 2019 graduate of Sylacauga High School.