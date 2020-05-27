Sylacauga’s Joshua McCaleb graduates from Union University

JACKSON, Tenn. -- Joshua McCaleb, of Sylacauga, was among 595 students who graduated from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee.
McCaleb earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology. The spring semester ended May 14.
Commencement exercises originally set for May 16 have been rescheduled for June 20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be on the university's Great Lawn.
Union University is a liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. Founded in 1823, Union is the oldest institution relating to the Southern Baptist Convention.