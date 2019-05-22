Sylacauga’s Dawson Dobson graduates from Abeka Academy

SYLACAUGA -- Dawson Dobson shows his high school diploma and honor roll certificate to the Rev. Charles E. Sims of First Presbyterian Church in Sylacauga.
Dobson graduated from Abeka Academy in Pensacola, Florida. His principal, Amy M. Yohe, said Dobson achieved superior academic work with the academy and recognized him for his work.
Dobson plans to continue his study in arts at UAB. In the meantime, he continues his love as a motocross bike racer. He is racing in a number of events this year, including Loretta Lynn’s EMTZ at Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, as well as the Black Sky, Mason Dixon and Ironman in various areas of the United States.
He won the national championship in cross country motorcycle racing in 2016.
When not racing, Dobson lives with his father, Bill, and grandmother, Janet McDiarmid, in Sylacauga.