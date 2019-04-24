Sylacauga’s Dale H. Baker wins President’s Award from electric authority

SYLACAUGA -- Dale H. Baker, chairman of the Sylacauga Utilities Board and a member of the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) board of directors, was the recipient of the AMEA 2019 President’s Award, according to a press release.
The award was presented Thursday, April 18, during the AMEA President’s Awards Dinner in Point Clear, Alabama. The event was held in conjunction with the 2019 AMEA Power Supply Conference, April 18-19.
The award honors individuals who played a key role in the formation of AMEA and is presented in recognition of their continued leadership and dedication to the organization.
“Due to Dale’s leadership and commitment to public power, AMEA has become a valued partner in Alabama’s electric utility community,” said Fred Clark, AMEA president & CEO, in the release.
Baker has served as chairman of the Sylacauga Utilities Board since 2009, and he has served on the board for the past 13 years. He has represented Sylacauga on the AMEA board of directors since February 2009.
He served on AMEA’s first Election Committee in 1981 and continued his service on that committee until 1997.
Baker was instrumental in the formation of AMEA and the passage of the enabling legislation that established AMEA in 1981 as a public corporation to provide dependable, economical electric power and other services for member cities.
Past recipients of the AMEA President’s Award include the late Robert D. Thorington, Clifford A. Lanier Jr., Robert W. Claussen, H. Sewell St. John Jr., Robert H. Young Jr., Steven Stein, Bilee Cauley, Joe Rex Sport, Tuskegee Mayor Johnny Ford, James P. Nix, Don Clements and W. Stanley Gregory.
AMEA, a joint action agency in Montgomery, is the wholesale power provider for 11 public power utilities in Alabama, which serve some 350,000 customers in the cities of Alexander City, Dothan, Fairhope, Foley, LaFayette, Lanett, Luverne, Opelika, Piedmont, Sylacauga, and Tuskegee.