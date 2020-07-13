Sylacauga’s Cameron Carter receives Geneva Askew Upward Bound Scholarship (with photos)

SCHOLARSHIP -- Cameron Carter, a graduate of Sylacauga High School, received the Geneva Askew Upward Bound Scholarship in the amount of $1.000.
He was awarded this scholarship based on his academic performance, extra curricular participation and recommendations from his counselors and teachers. He was also required to submit an essay on his goals and plans for furthering his education.
This scholarship was established in honor of Geneva Askew upon her retirement from the Central Alabama Community College Upward Bound Program.
To qualify for this scholarship, a student must be a student at Sylacauga High School and a member of the Upward Bound Program.
Carter plans to attend Jacksonville State University.