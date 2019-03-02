SYLACAUGA -- Author Cabot Barden, of Sylacauga, has published his 12th novel, “The Cherokee Kid, the Treasure of Dead Man’s Pass.”
He kicked off his book signing tour Saturday at the Comer Museum & Arts Center in Sylacauga.
According to Barden, this novel is the first book in a series called “The Treasure of Dead Man’s Pass,” and unlike many of his other works that are based on factual, historical events, this book is “pure fiction.”
“It’s a fun book. It’s a Western. I got the idea for this book back in September, and it was published two weeks ago. On average, it takes me about four to six months to write a book,” he said.
His newest novel is 214 pages of page-turning entertainment about John Welch, an Indian who heads west seeking adventure. To survive and thrive in this white man’s world, he must hide his true identity. From Nashville, Tennessee, to Memphis, Tennessee, to Oklahoma, he relies on his skills as a gunman, first as a gunslinger, then as a U.S. Marshal. Along the way, he finds love, fathers children, fights outlaws, is accused of murder, becomes a target for a vengeful father and is consumed by a desire to avenge the murder of his mother-in-law by the leader of the Doolin Gang.
Near the end of the book, he learns about the legend of a gold treasure buried by the Conquistadors, and sets out to find it.
“I am working on the second book of this series now. It will take up where this one left off and follow John Welch as he attempts to find the buried treasure and bring the outlaw, Bill Doolin, to justice. Will he succeed? I can’t tell you that now,” Barden said with a smile.
He is also working on his first science fiction novel.
“The Cherokee Kid, the Treasure of Dead Man’s Pass” is available locally at LMo & Co. in Talladega and at the Comer Musuem & Arts Center in Sylacauga. It is also available on Amazon.com, E-Kindle, Barnes and Noble and Books-A-Million.