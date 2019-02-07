SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School senior Brady Davis signed a letter-of-intent Wednesday to play both football and baseball for Millsaps College (Jackson, Mississippi) during a ceremony in the school’s media center.
Davis said he also had an opportunity to play both sports at LaGrange (Georgia) College, but he preferred the offer to go to the Majors.
“I’m glad I get to go play at the next level,” he said. “That’s been my dream my whole life to play at the next level … There were a couple schools looking, but Millsaps was the one that gave me the biggest offer. Everytime I went there, I just felt more like I needed to go there.”
The two-sport star played wide receiver and punter for the Aggies on the gridiron and garnered his baseball experience in right field and on the mound.
Sylacauga head football coach and athletic director Matt Griffith said Brady’s pursuit of education as well as on-the-field excellence opened doors for the athlete.
“Brady’s that typical kid from Sylacauga that’s a good athlete. He’s a hard-working athlete, but he’s also an outstanding student,” Griffith said. “He’s got over a 4.0 grade-point average. He has a very high ACT score. The one thing as a coach that you cannot reinforce enough with your kids is that good grades and a good ACT score gives a good athlete a lot of choices that’s out there.
“Brady’s one of those guys who’s got great family support that understood that, and he grew up in our program … We watched him grow up. He’s a two-to-three year letterman. We’re just very excited he’s got an opportunity to play at the next level.”
Sylacauga head baseball coach Jeff Bell said Millsaps will be getting a knowledgeable player in Davis.
“They’re going to get one that knows the game, does everything right and is going to compete,” Bell said. “They’re going to get a guy with good speed and increasingly good power, they’re getting a guy with a plus-college arm and they’re getting a leader that’s going to set an example by the way he plays the game.”
Davis said he’s going to miss his teammates at Sylacauga.
“We were close,” he said. “We played well together. We did stuff together. It was like a big family here, so I’m going to miss that.”
Davis said he would like to study pre-engineering and applied mathematics for his major and look into military science as a minor.