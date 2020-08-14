Sylacauga’s 6 mayoral candidates make their case at forum

SYLACAUGA -- The six men vying to be the next mayor of Sylacauga had the opportunity to make their case Thursday night during a candidates forum at the J. Craig Smith Community Center.
Each man was given five minutes to state his case and a one-minute rebuttal period, if they chose, after everyone had spoken. None of the mayoral candidates took advantage of the rebuttal period.
The candidates were called to speak alphabetically.
Baxter Bozeman spoke first, saying his candidacy was “a pilot program to move democracy into the 21st century” and a “first step to delegitimize the two-party system that our Founding Fathers warned us against, but which we developed anyway.”
Essentially, he said he was working on a website that would allow residents to work directly with city government, “bringing us closer to the ideal of democracy … government by, of and, especially, for the people.”
“It’s more than just vanity. It’s an attempt at reform, to fix what’s broken,” he said.
Joseph Hamilton spoke next and gave the briefest remarks of the evening.
His platform, he said, involved “fixing the streets, bringing in more jobs and having more fun activities for children and adults,” possibly accomplishing the latter by bringing in a theme park.
“I want to bring revenue back to help out the mom and pop businesses,” he concluded. “If we work together, we can do it.”
Incumbent Mayor Jim Heigl came to the podium next, explaining that as mayor he represents the executive branch of government, which oversees seven city departments that directly serve the people. The City Council represents the legislative branch, which appropriates the money.
“All four years I’ve been in office, the departments have been level-funded, and we’ve had money left over at the end of the year,” he said.
Specifically, he cited improvements made at the airport; collaborating with the East Alabama Regional Planning Commission, Central Alabama Community College and the Chamber of Commerce on a workforce development program tailored to the needs of local industry; and a quarter million dollar grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to take down 66 dilapidated structures and work toward contracts for grass cutting.
Michael James was up next, decrying “problems not addressed” and “apathy and laziness” that will “tear down civilization.”
Comparing drug use to witchcraft as described in the Bible, he said he had the leadership qualities necessary “to clean that crap up. I’m not a jerk or a dictator, I’m a leader,” he said. “I’m sick of hearing, ‘Have we passed this yet, have we done this?’”
Touching on a nearly universal theme mentioned by the council candidates, he added, “We’ve got enough money to have decent pool that would give our young people something better to do than hang out in the parking lot of Dirt Cheap.”
Candidate Rick Morris said he graduated from Sylacauga High School in 1974, left town and spent the next 25-plus years in Atlanta before returning to his hometown seven or eight years ago after selling his business.
He said business experience qualified him to be mayor of Sylacauga, which he described as being “at a standstill.” He was also strongly pro-pool, which he said he favored over a splash pad because the latter would only benefit young children, while the former could also provide for a swim team, water aerobics and other benefits across all age ranges.
Jamie Lee Powell, the last candidate on the agenda, also spoke briefly.
Characterizing his competitors as “Slow Motion Heigl, Hang ‘Em High James and Million Dollar Rick,” he cited his work with a variety of public agencies and as a health care consultant. “Walk tall, vote Powell and God bless,” he said.