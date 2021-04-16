Sylacauga receives final wake-up call from Shelby County ahead of playoffs

COLUMBIANA — Sylacauga junior Franklin Perez’s penalty kick found the back of the net in the 74th minute of the Aggies’ 3-1 victory over Shelby County on Friday night.
Moments after the score, Perez practiced a kicking motion twice and let loose what appeared to be a yell of frustration. If it was that, those emotions were certainly shared by several other Aggies and their coach after the game.
“This was hands down probably one of our worst performances,” Sylacauga coach William Faircloth said. “Because we’re frustrated. … I keep preaching to them, if we don’t get the mental side of this right, we won’t get very far.”
The Aggies secured a spot in the playoffs next week with a 5-1 victory over Montevallo on Thursday night, so Friday’s regular-season finale was the last wake-up call Sylacauga can afford to snooze through this season.
Sylacauga won 10-0 when these teams met on March 30, but Faircloth knew things wouldn’t be so easy this time.
“I knew legs would catch up to us because we played an 80-minute war last night,” Faircloth said. “Even though the score was 5-1, we had to battle.”
The Aggies coach even substituted out 10 of his starters around 20 minutes into the first half in an effort to avoid just that. However, Sylacauga still found itself trailing 1-0 when Shelby County sophomore Thomas Grigsby scored first in the 31st minute.
“I know we were tired, but his game plan was solid,” Faircloth said, referring to Shelby County coach Daniel Decker. “He sacrificed offense in the first half for defense.
“He packed the box. They had seven kids defending … and when I made the subs, he unleashed that, and he went more of an offensive mind, and it paid off.”
For a Wildcats team that has one win this season, Friday night’s close call with the Aggies felt like a reason to celebrate. Which is exactly what the home team did when the Wildcats walked off the field.
“It’s definitely a morale boost,” Decker said. “You would have never thought we lost that game because they came off excited. We went up. We were able to hold the lead for a bit. We fought them back. We had more chances.”
Four to know
— Shelby County spent most of the second half, and some of the first, shadowing Perez with at least one or two defenders for good reason. He was the one who evened things up for Sylacauga when he found the back of the net in the 36th minute. He actually almost scored off a header one minute earlier, but Shelby County keeper Kai Barnett caught the ball with his fingertips at the last second. Perez and Barnett matched up a fair bit all night, including on Perez’s penalty kick attempt. Barnett saved it initially but couldn’t do so again when the ball bounced back to Perez, who scored his second goal of the game.
— Sylacauga senior Aubrey Elliott gave the Aggies their first lead of the game when his header found the back of the net in the 63rd minute.
— The Aggies actually finished with 15 shots on goal compared to Shelby County’s three.
— Barnett put on quite the show in front of the net on Friday night. He finished with 10 saves and showed a knack for knowing when he could safely run out of the goal and beat an incoming offensive player to the ball to deny a shot attempt. Barnett also jumped out and intercepted corner kicks before the Aggies could react.
Who said
— Decker on Barnett’s performance: “He was invaluable today. He made all the right reads. He made the PK save. He just couldn’t get the rebound. I mean, he is worth his weight in gold.”
— Faircloth on the importance of this wake-up call before the playoffs: “This was a good heart test for us to go hey, we got to put things together on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday.”
Up next
— Sylacauga will travel to either Marbury or Pike's Road in the second half of next week.
— Shelby County will travel to Talladega on Monday night at 7 p.m.