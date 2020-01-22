Sylacauga pulls away in fourth quarter for 75-62 victory over Winterboro

Sylacauga High School’s boys basketball team pulled away from Winterboro in the fourth quarter for a 75-62 victory in a Talladega County Tournament quarterfinal Wednesday.
Aggies junior guard Crews Proctor led the team in scoring with 19 points, while senior center Shannon Grant finished with 17. Sophomore guard Maleek Pope (11 points) and senior guard Lakeston Williams (10 points) also finished in double figures.
Sylacauga held a 20-15 advantage after the first frame and took a 36-30 lead into the break. The Bulldogs trailed the Aggies 54-48 going into the final stanza.
Winterboro senior Cameron Pointer dropped 29 points on the Aggies and did so consistently with at least six points in each quarter.
Sylacauga (17-8) will face Childersburg in the tournament semifinals Friday night at 7.
Winterboro (12-10) will travel to Fayetteville to clash with the Wolves on Monday at 6:15 p.m.