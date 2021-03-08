Sylacauga prepares to introduce Rob Carter

It appears that Sylacauga’s search for a new football coach has finally reached an end.
On Monday afternoon, Sylacauga issued a press release announcing plans for superintendent Dr. Jon Segars to officially recommend Beauregard football coach Rob Carter during a school board meeting on Wednesday at noon.
Beauregard has compiled a 52-28 record since Carter took over prior to the 2014 season. The Hornets reached the 5A playoffs in each of Carter’s first five seasons and won the 5A championship in 2016.
Before taking over at Beauregard, Carter served as an assistant coach for 20 years.
Carter also boasts a 4-1 record against Sylacauga. The Aggies lone victory came in the fall when Sylacauga won 51-19 on Oct. 9 under former coach Andrew Zow who left on Jan. 11 to accept an assistant position on Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s staff.
The Aggies finished the 2020 campaign with a record of 7-3 which included a loss in the first round of the playoffs in Zow’s only season.