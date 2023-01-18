 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sylacauga police seek help in homicide investigation

Sylacauga Police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of the shooting death of a 19-year-old man Monday night.

Sylacauga Chief Investigator Lt. Willis Whatley said patrol officers responded to reported gunshots on Kingswood Road near Drew Court Monday. When the officers arrived, they found an SUV that appeared to have rear-ended another car parked on the side of the road. Cameron Dontae Rogers, 19, of Sylacauga, was inside the SUV suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.