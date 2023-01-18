Sylacauga police seek help in homicide investigation

Sylacauga Police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of the shooting death of a 19-year-old man Monday night.
Sylacauga Chief Investigator Lt. Willis Whatley said patrol officers responded to reported gunshots on Kingswood Road near Drew Court Monday. When the officers arrived, they found an SUV that appeared to have rear-ended another car parked on the side of the road. Cameron Dontae Rogers, 19, of Sylacauga, was inside the SUV suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Sylacauga Ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but paramedics determined that Rogers had died. Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy said he was called to the scene Monday night at about 9:30, and that Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene just after 10 p.m.
Rogers body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences lab in Montgomery for an autopsy, Murphy said.
Rogers’ death is being investigated by Sylacauga Police and by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” Watley said. “No other information will be released at this time.”
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Sylacauga Police Department tip line at 256-249-4176 or 256-267.0090. You may also call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867). Any information leading to an arrest or conviction could lead to a reward.