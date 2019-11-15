SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga police officer Blake McGhee, 28, was involved in a motor vehicle accident involving a log truck.
The accident occurred at 6:19 p.m. Thursday on Highway 21 near Gristmill Road in Talladega County, according to a Sylacauga police press release.
“Promptly following the initial contact of the vehicle, McGhee’s unit caught fire,” the release says. “Due to extensive injuries from the wreck, McGhee was unable to exit the vehicle on his own but (was) pulled out of the wreckage by a fellow officer and three other men.
“Without the swift actions of Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Rogers, a fellow member of the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and the other three men who were passers-by, circumstances could have ended very differently.”
Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson said McGhee suffered internal injuries as well as several broken bones.
“Despite the critical nature of officer McGhee’s extensive injuries, he was responsive throughout the time. Due to weather conditions, he was unable to be flown from the scene but (was) ultimately transported by ambulance to UAB,” the release states.
McGhee is in stable condition at UAB.
According to Johnson, McGhee has served as a Sylacauga police officer for five years.
“He is family to us,” Johnson said. “Thoughts and prayers are appreciated for Blake and his family as he faces a difficult recovery ahead. We are going to do all we can to support and see him through this.”
Johnson added that NorthStar Ambulance, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama State Troopers, the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Talladega Fire Department, the Talladega Police Department and the Winterboro Fire Department all responded to the scene.
No additional information was available Friday.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.