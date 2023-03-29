Sylacauga police investigating city's fourth homicide of year

Sylacauga police are asking the public for its help in the investigation of the city’s fourth homicide in the current calendar year.
As of Wednesday, most recent victim is Tony Jaquez Keith, 26, of Buford Lane in Sylacauga.
According to Chief Kelley Johnson. “Police personnel responded to a call [of a person down] in the area of South Main Avenue between East Clay Street and East Park Street. On arrival, officers located a black male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was pronounced dead by the Talladega County Coroner, Shaddix Murphy. The victim was transported to Curtis and Son Funeral Home and then to Alabama Department of Forensic Science, (ADFS), in Montgomery.”
Keith was found Wednesday morning lying behind a vacant house near the intersection of South Main Avenue and East Park Street. He was dead at the time officers arrived.
”At this time there are no suspects in custody,” Johnson said. “Sylacauga Investigators and members of the Talladega County Drug & Violent Crime Task Force are working diligently to generate a suspect and uncover the motive behind the shooting. SPD is asking for anyone with information, please come forward and speak to our investigators that are working this case.”
Earlier this year, Cameron Dantae Rogers, 19, was fatally shot in January. According to information released by police at the time, he was found inside an SUV that appeared to have rear-ended a parked car.
Devadney Sanchez “Pookie” Lauderdale, 34, was killed in early February. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound in the front yard of a residence. Lauderdale was transported to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Dallas Johnson, 16, of Goodwater, died of multiple gunshot wounds earlier this month. All three incidents took place near the Drew Court community.
Julian Nacarie Speer, 18, of Sylacauga has been arrested and charged with capital murder for allegedly firing on Dallas Johnson from inside a vehicle. Speer is currently being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond.
The murders of Rogers and Lauderdale remain open.
Sylacauga Police Department asks that if anyone has information about this or any other crime to call the Sylacauga Police Department tip line at (256)-249-4716 or Sylacauga Police Department at (256)-267-0090. You can also call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334)-215-STOP (7867). Your information could lead to a reward.