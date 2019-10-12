SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Police Department conversed with members of the community during its “Coffee with a Cop” community outreach event on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Sylacauga Starbucks.
Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson said the event is something he and his department try to conduct on a routine basis.
“We have been holding the events at Burger King, but this week was the first time it was held at our new Starbucks,” he said. “It’s a great way for members of the community to get to know us in a different setting. It’s important that we have good conversation with one another. We look forward to having more in the future.”
“Coffee with a Cop,” is a national program.
According to the nonprofit’s website, its mission is to “improve trust and build relationships -- one cup of coffee at a time.”
For more information, go to https://coffeewithacop.com/
To reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell, send email to: RollTideLace@gmail.com.