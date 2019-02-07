SYLACAUGA -- While no arrests have been made in connection to three homicides from 2018, police Chief Kelley Johnson said there are suspects.
“We have no closure yet on the homicides,” he said. “Our efforts remain in bringing these investigations to an end. There has been no arrests. The investigators are waiting on results of evidence. We hope to bring these homicides to closure soon. There are suspects out there.”
The first of the three homicides occurred in July. A 17-year-old Hoover girl, Casey Nicole Kizer, was killed before midnight July 25.
On the night of the shooting, Kizer and a friend were in the area of the Sylacauga airport when she was shot.
According to investigators, the friend of the victim, who is from Sylacauga, called 911 and told dispatchers her friend has been shot and they were en route to Coosa Valley Medical Center. Kizer was pronounced dead in the emergency room.
In the second homicide, convenience store clerk Melissa Joy McDonald, 34, was killed Aug. 30 as she worked at the AOC Texaco service station on Alabama Highway 21 North.
She was shot multiple times. The police chief has said “it was not a robbery.”
Johnson said investigators have a theory on this case.
“We have knowledge of why she was killed. We have a theory, but we can’t get into it,” he said in an earlier story on the investigation.
The third homicide took place Nov. 17. Jerry Ray DeLee, 67, was shot in the 200 block of South Wetumpka Avenue.
Officers responded to shots fired in the area. They located the victim dead on the scene. DeLee had been shot once in the upper torso.
A person of interest was taken into custody by police, but no charges have been filed.
Johnson said investigators are diligently working these cases and urged anyone with information who has not spoken to the police to do so.
The Sylacauga Police Department has a Tip Line where information may be reported anonymously. The number is 256-249-4716.