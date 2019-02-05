SYLACAUGA -- Lighting upgrades are needed for the U.S. 280 and Alabama 21 intersection based on information police Chief Kelley Johnson provided to the City Council on Tuesday night.
Johnson discussed the intersection in a work session prior to the regular council meeting.
The police chief said the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) had informed him the lighting is now the city’s responsibility to maintain.
“Many of the lights are not working, new fixtures are needed and at least four poles are down out of 46. The state has the poles to replace those,” he said.
Johnson spoke with the Sylacauga Utilities Board, and a board official said the fixtures needed to be changed to the LED type. The utilities board will do the work for this.
The police chief said the project could be done in two phases by first replacing the downed poles and the fixture. An estimated cost for this is $17,000. The two phases are projected to cost more than $60,000.
Johnson said the second phase could be included in next year’s budget.
Council members wanted to know why the four poles were down. Johnson said at least one was blown down during a wind storm last year. The state didn’t provide him with any other details on the poles, but he indicated they had been down for some time.
The council asked the police chief to find more information on the poles and project because the item was on the agenda. This, the council indicated, would give the city two weeks to get more answers about the intersection.
In the regular meeting, the council authorized two resolutions to return unused funds in the form of change orders for two Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department projects.
Construction costs were reduced for the Comer ballfield lighting and electrical upgrade project. S&G Waldrop Electric Inc. did the work. That upgrade was reduced by $30,000 and returned to the city.
The second project was construction costs for replacement of the gym flooring at J. Craig Smith Community Center with Gym Service and Installation Co. Inc. doing the work. A $5,000 change order was approved for the return of these unused funds to the city.
In other business, the council:
Authorized paying $2,842 from municipal judicial administration funds to Mindshift Technologies for the purchase of a replacement computer and hardware for the Municipal Court Office as recommended by Municipal Court Clerk Amber Johns and Municipal Judge Barry Vaughn;
Approved, at the recommendation from the Planning Commission, a $30,000 proposal from KPS Group for services updating the city’s zoning ordinance and map;
Approved travel and expenses for Johnson and Capt. Rondell Muse to attend a winter training conference in Prattville; City Clerk/Treasurer Patricia Carden and administrative assistant Kim Morris to attend a certification program in Prattville on human resource management and staff effectiveness for local government; Carden, Morris and accounting specialist Yourlanda Burns to attend training on local revenues with the Department of Revenue in Montgomery; and human resource specialist Jayne McGee to attend certification training on human resource management and staff effectiveness for local government in Prattville; and
Authorized accounts payable for January totaling $926,146.22;
Prior to the business portion of the council meeting, fire Chief Adam Gardner recognized newly promoted fire Lt. Scott Kines.
The next City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Faye Hosey Council Chambers at the Municipal Complex.