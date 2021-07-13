Sylacauga police chief introduces new officers at council meeting

SYLACAUGA — During last week's City Council meeting, Sylacauga Police Chief Kelly Johnson introduced two new patrol officers, Tanner Cleveland and Joseph Bridges.
Also introduced were the two canine recruits, Dickie and Drago. Dickie, a 4-year-old Labrador, is trained in explosives and firearms and will be used in investigations and public relations. Drago, a 5-year-old German Sheppard, is trained in narcotics and will be used on patrol with partner and handler Officer Taylor. Both canines were trained in Anniston by iK9 and were donated to the city.
Chief Johnson also took time to commend several officers from the Talladega County Sheriff's Department deputies and Sylacauga PD for exceptional performance during an incident in July 2020. Johnson's response esd to a call of a man with a gun inside a local business who was threatening any officer who entered the building.
“In situations like these, we hope for the best and prepare for the worst," he said. "And in this case, the best actually happened.”
The incident was resolved without shots fired and without injury. Sylacauga police officers were given the Meritorious Service award and the sheriff's deputies the Blue Knight certificate.