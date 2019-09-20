SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Police Department has filed a grant application for the purchase of a police dog to aid with investigations and public relations.
Members of Sylacauga City Council unanimously approved submitting the grant application during their meeting Tuesday.
“The K9 would be used for multiple purposes, including aiding the Police Department at a major crime scene,” Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said. “I think it would be very beneficial for the city -- and it would be feasible for the city to budget.
“The dog would also visit our schools and nursing homes. It would be great for community relations.”
Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson added the grant would come through the K9s4Cops organization.
“We could receive as much as $53,000 from the grant,” Johnson said.
If awarded, grant funds would also be used for training both for the dog and its handler. According to Johnson, the dog would be under the care of Sylacauga police Sgt. Ryan Gaither.
Johnson said caring for and training the K9 would cost the city approximately $1,000 each year.
“We will, hopefully, know by January if the grant has been awarded to us,” Johnson said.
Additional coverage of Tuesday’s council meeting will appear in a future edition of The Daily Home.