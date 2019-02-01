SYLACAUGA -- The Planning Commission wants input from residents and business owners in developing an updated comprehensive plan or ‘direction of the city.’
The commission is appointed by the mayor and City Council. The commission is in the process of creating this updated comprehensive plan. City leaders and employees abide by this approved plan, which is required by state law.
Shannon Plexico, secretary of the Planning Commision, who also is administrative secretary of the city’s Planning and Code Department said, “The comprehensive plan is created with assistance from our citizens and we are requesting your participation in this very important matter. The Planning and Code Department are used for the field operation of this process and will assist you in any way we can during this process.”
The Planning Commission sent out emails to residents and business leaders seeking input on the direction the city needs to fill out information on the plan.
Plexico went on to say “the city leadership, boards and staff are excited about the improvements in business, industry, recreation and infrastructure we have witnessed in the recent past and want you to be involved in the direction the city goes in the future; so please take some time as we contact you throughout the next few months to answer questions and give feedback, both negative and positive. This is as important as election voting because these plans are for the future and the generations coming up. The Comp Plan is the guide book made by you in the future decisions the Planning Commission and City leaders make as far as land use, managing assets and needs of the city as a whole.”
Plexico said some of the items that will be included in the comprehensive plan are the following:
Land Use: Goals for future growth areas, development and redevelopment opportunities, planning residential, mixed use, commercial and industrial areas for the future (important because of any annexation into the city will be placed in the category the future land use map indicates.
Housing: Needs for future housing types and economic levels, areas and economic levels that should be prioritized, areas with housing communities that need attention or revitalization, mobile home parks and other allowed mobile home locations.
Economic Development: Analyze census data, building permits, businesses, employment, wages and other key information in order to assist in planning the areas that need attention and that are assets.
Community Facilities and Transportation: Inventory and plan for upgrades, major maintenance and additions to public facilities including recreation facility buildings, parks, sports areas, the library, museum and arts, city hall and city shops, animal shelter, public transportation, utility board, roads and sidewalks.
“Our intent in sending this out is to create a pyramid of replies that we cannot achieve alone, we need and value you and your associates, family and friends’ input,” Plexico said. “We ask that you look at the attached information and what we will send in the next few months and reply with thoughts and suggestions and include positive along with negative as this is also used to sell the city.”
The Planning Commision wants those getting the survey to share it with “all of your family, friends, co-workers, associates, employees, board members, civic groups or anyone local so we can make this the best Comp Plan ever.”
The information in the proposed plan was gathered at a December public meeting to use as a guide.
“We want to add your input too, so if you can take a minute and let us know your thoughts on this,” said the secretary.
The survey ask what are the city’s weaknesses, strengths, opportunities and threats.
Former City Councilman Phillip Morris, chairman of the Planning Commission, encourages the public to attend the next meeting of the commission on the proposed plan on Thursday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. at City Hill.
There are several ways to reply to the survey. These are --
FAX: 256-401-2440; and mail: City of Sylacauga Code Department, PO Box 390, Sylacauga, Alabama, 35150.
Community members may also hand deliver the information to: City Hall second floor, Code or Mayor’s office; the Mayor or any City Council member.
For more information, contact Mike Whetstone, interim director of the Planning and Code Department, or Plexico at 256-401-2425. The department’s hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.