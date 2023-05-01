Sylacauga performance and dance classes to be held during summer

SYLACAUGA — The Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company will host classes for the city of Sylacauga this summer through its theater camps.
SDPAC will be presenting Disney’s “The Aristocrats Kid,” the production being designed for participation by kids ages 8-16. The camp will be held June 5-24 for four days each week: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The time of camp will be from 1-4 p.m. each of these days. Roles will be assigned — there will be no auditions — and the production will be under the direction of Shaylyn Vick and Joseph McDonald.