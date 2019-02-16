SYLACAUGA – Church of the Highlands is launching a campus at J. Craig Smith Community Center on April 7.
The Parks and Recreation Department’s board of directors agreed to a five-year contract with the Birmingham-based, non-denominational church through 2024. The contract has a 30-day out for the Highlands and the Parks and Recreation Department.
The church is going to rent seven meeting rooms and the gymnasium on Sundays and sometimes during the week, if necessary, said Jim Armstrong, parks and rec director.
The church will pay regular room fees, just like the department charges everyone, Armstrong said. The fee is $125 for the first room and $75 for every room after that. The gym fee is between $500 and $600, he indicated.
Church of the Highlands has the largest congregation in Alabama and has campuses throughout the state. The church’s founder and senior pastor is Chris Hodges.
A campus interest meeting is planned for March 3.
According to the Church of the Highlands website, the church can’t wait to start a campus in Sylacauga. The website said, “If you’re interested in learning more about Highlands in your community, we’d love for you to join us at our campus interest meeting, where you can meet our staff and ask questions. We’ll meet at the J. Craig Smith Community Center on March 3 at 4 p.m.”
Two launch meetings will be March 10 and 17 at 4 p.m. at the community center. Child care will be provided.
During these meetings, the public will have the opportunity to hear the vision behind launching this campus and get a picture of what it looks like to be on the team.
Starting April 7, the church will have two Sunday morning service opportunities at J. Craig Smith Community Center at 9:45 and 11:30.
The campus pastor will be Charles Kelly. For more information on the Sylacauga campus, call 205-980-5577.
Armstrong said Church of the Highlands has what is known as a Serve Day once a month. The members do volunteer work in the community.
“For example, the members have already done a great deal of work at the community center, cleaning and repairing equipment,” he said. “They have also done volunteer work in the community. It has been so helpful to us, because some things we just don’t have time or the people to do. It is a great service to us and others.
“The church is very service oriented giving back to the community.”
The parks director sees this partnership as a “win-win” business deal for both.
Armstrong is going to start a special projects account with the fees the department will receive from renting the facilities to the church. This account will allow the department to save funds for future needs or repairs, instead of going to the City Council for requests.
“We’re going to stick it back as a rainy day fund we can use without having to ask for additional monies from the city,” Armstrong said. “The department wants to be a better steward of the monies we get.”