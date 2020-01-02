Sylacauga Parks and Rec. to offer yoga classes beginning this month

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a free introduction to yoga workshop Saturday, Jan. 4, from 10-11 a.m. at the J. Craig Smith Community Center.
The event is open to all ages.
Just in time for New Year’s resolutions, Saturday’s free workshop will teach participants the basic fundamentals of yoga.
Gloria Buie, 62, of Sylacauga, will lead the event.
“Everyone will learn the various yoga postures, sun salutation sequences and basic breathing and meditation techniques,” Buie said. “Anyone can do yoga. If you are sitting down and breathing, you are already doing the first steps. It all just depends on how deep you want to go.”
Buie said she received her 200 hours certification in December from Life Time Fitness in Vestavia Hills.
“One hundred eighty of those hours had to be spent on the mat in practice,” she said. “I also had to do a lot of studying on the postures and breath patterns along with learning about the history of yoga before I could start teaching it.”
Buie said she first began practicing yoga in an effort to learn how to “age gracefully.”
“When I’m 80, I want to be able to touch my toes and perform simple tasks such as tying my shoes,” she said.
Buie shared she is also a breast cancer survivor.
“Doing Zumba and now practicing yoga has saved my life,” she said. “I’m excited to share what I’ve learned with others.”
Buie added that practicing yoga not only has its health benefits from a fitness standpoint, but also with mental health.
“Yoga can help people with their self and spiritual growth through meditation,” Buie said. “It also teaches mindfulness techniques.”
During Saturday’s workshop, those interested will also be able to register for a beginner’s yoga class taught by Buie starting this month at the community center.
“The classes will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 5:30,” Buie said. “It will likely be every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m., but we are still working all the details out.”
Buie noted yoga is best practiced on a dedicated basis.
“I’m hoping to teach the classes in six-week segments,” she said.
Buie added those participating in Saturday’s free workshop should bring their own mat, towel and water.
To learn more, contact Buie at 256-404-3305 or the J. Craig Smith Community Center at 256-249-8561.
The J. Craig Smith Community Center is at 2 West 8th St. in Sylacauga.
