Sylacauga PARD hosting basketball event March 31

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga Parks and Recreation is hosting a basketball shoot-out March 31 at J. Craig Community Center.
“We are looking to create more events promoting community unity and involvement,” Lauryn Leyton, Parks and Recreation Special Events Coordinator, said.
This event includes a dribble, pass and shoot challenge and is divided into the following age groups: 9-10,11-12 and 13-15. There will be a 10-person cap per age group with an entry fee of $10. Online registration is required at sylacauga.recdesk.com.
There will also be a slam dunk competition added to this event for ages 16 and up. There will also be an entry fee of $10 for this as well, with a cash prize available
She said the department is enthusiastic about putting on the event and is hoping for good attendance.