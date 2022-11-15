Sylacauga PARD holding basketball tryouts at the end of the month

The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department will hold basketball tryouts at the J. Craig Smith Community Center on Nov. 29 for girls and boys between the ages of 4 and 14. Young athletes must register by Nov. 25 to be eligible to try out.
Registration is either via sylacauga.recdesk.com, by calling the J. Craig Smith Community Center Office at 256-249-8561, or stopping by the community center in person. A fee of $75 must be paid at the time of registration. Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted.