LEEDS — It was hardly a vintage effort. But, for the Sylacauga Aggies and head coach Matt Griffith, it counted as a solid first step.
On Friday night at Homer Smiles Field, the Aggies prevailed against homestanding Leeds, winning 20-3 despite four turnovers and “10 or 11 penalties,” according to Griffith’s estimate.
“That’s not a Sylacauga football team,” Griffith said. “But that’s part of it. We got a win and we still had all these mistakes.”
The Aggies (1-0) secured the victory largely due to their domination of the line of scrimmage.
On offense, they pounded out 215 rushing yards, almost all of them by senior Jordan Ridgeway and sophomore Maleek Pope. Ridgeway accounted for all three Aggie touchdowns as part of an 89-yard effort, while Pope contributed 108 yards.
Defensively, Sylacauga was nearly impregnable, allowing Leeds (0-1) 94 total yards for the game and only 50 on the ground. The Green Wave’s only points came on a 30-yard field goal by Yair Cabrera, three plays after an Aggie fumble set up the home team at Sylacauga’s 20-yard line.
“I thought we controlled the ballgame for the most part,” Griffith said. “We were just injuring ourselves.”
Griffith estimated, however, the Aggies left “40 points on the field” due to turnovers. Three different Sylacauga drives inside the Leeds’ 10 ended in lost fumbles.
“That’s (Sylacauga) a good, physical, tough team,” Leeds head coach Jerry Hood said afterward. “Our defense played lights out, and they gave us a chance.”
The game represented Hood’s debut at Leeds — he took over in late May after Lee Gibson stepped down.
“This (season) is a marathon,” he said. “The experience we earned tonight will improve our production from this game to the next game.”
Three to know
The Sylacauga duo of Pope and Ridgeway combined for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Pope earned more yards (108), but Ridgeway scored all three of the TDs.
Sylacauga’s defense dominated, allowing Leeds only 94 total yards. Leeds’ only points came following an Aggie fumble.
Leeds junior Omar Conley was the leader for the Green Wave, catching all seven completed passes for the Green Wave, for 44 yards.
Who said
Sylacauga head coach Matt Griffith: “We won 20-3 but we left 30 or 40 points on the field. … But that’s part of it. We got a win and still had all these mistakes.”
Leeds head coach Jerry Hood: “We showed so much pride and guts tonight. I think when we look back at this game, we’ll say, ‘look at the possibilities.’ I’m proud of our team.”
Up next
Leeds will travel to face John Carroll next week.
Sylacauga will return home to face Chilton County.