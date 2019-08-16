SYLACAUGA -- Dr. Emily Allen McInnis is now accepting patients at Sylacauga Obstetrics and Gynecology.
The Sylacauga native joins Dr. Jonathan Rehberg, nurse practitioner Kyndra Wright, physician assistant Lauren Littleton and staff.
Her first day on the job was Aug. 1.
“It’s an honor to go back to my hometown and treat women who I have a relationship with,” McInnis said. “I did a rotation with Dr. Rehberg when I was in medical school, before I even knew I was going to do OB-GYN. He has a great practice and has the respect of the community, employees of the hospital and all of his staff.
“The first couple of weeks have been wonderful. I’m really looking forward to getting to know new patients and giving back to my community.”
McInnis noted she is the first female physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology in Sylacauga.
“I’m really proud to be a woman in the medical field and will, hopefully, help pave the way for others,” McInnis said. “Sometimes it’s easier for a female OB-GYN to be able to relate to women and to have your patients to relate to you as a woman because you might be dealing with some of the same things they might be going through.
“I want them to see me as someone they can trust and wants to take care of them, someone they can come to for advice.”
However, McInnis stressed patients should see their OB-GYN of choice and not base their decision on gender.
“It’s all about who you are comfortable with and trust,” she said. “We all work as a team here.”
When asked why she decided to specialize in obstetrics and gynecology, McInnis replied, “It is exciting and fun, and this is the only field of medicine where you are taking care of people from adolescence through menopause. You have a relationship with your patients like no other field.”
McInnis is a 2007 graduate of Sylacauga High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Auburn University in 2011.
The Sylacauga native attended medical school at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in South Carolina.
McInnis graduated from medical school in 2015 and completed a four-year residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
She is married to Ryan McInnis.
For more information or to set up an appointment, call 256-510-7165 or visit www.sylacaugaobgyn.com.