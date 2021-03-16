Sylacauga no stranger to home runs this season

Sylacauga coach Chad Wilkinson still remembers the looks he got when he introduced his softball players to some of their new hitting drills.
One drill, in particular, required the girls to stand awkwardly, but if done correctly, the drill helped the batter focus on exploding to the ball.
“They did (think it was weird) in the beginning, but they believe in it now,” Wilkinson said.
That belief is for good reason. At this point last year, Sylacauga had only hit three home runs. This group of Aggies (12-7-1) has already shattered that mark by hitting 13, five of which helped the girls finish as runner-ups in the Talladega County Tournament over the weekend.
In fact, three of Sylacauga’s players hit a home run to help the Aggies take an 8-5 lead over Lincoln in the final game of the tournament on Saturday. Lincoln ended up winning that game 9-8 and with it the tournament, but that showing was still a huge improvement from the 9-0 defeat Sylacauga suffered at Lincoln’s hands earlier in the weekend.
“I was super proud of them,” Wilkinson said. “They fought hard all day, and there is not another team out there that I would rather coach than that group of girls that came out to play on Saturday.”
Sophomore Lani Varner accounted for one of the home runs on Saturday night, but that’s almost become the norm for her this season. She leads the team with six and her knack for delivering in big moments has allowed her to account for 25 of the Aggies’ 70 RBIs.
Despite all that success, Varner’s most important contribution to Sylacauga comes inside the circle where she has struck out 63 batters while pitching 58 of the team’s 94 innings.
“She is a dominant pitcher,” Wilkinson said. “She knows how to pitch. She gets after it every day, she works hard. She works on perfecting her craft. She is a competitor. I mean, she loves to compete in the circle, and she loves to attack the batters.”
Senior Catherine Hickey doesn’t see time inside the circle, but Wilkinson said the newcomer to the program this year has already proven herself to be more than capable at every other position.
“She’s a big part of who we are,” Wilkinson said. “With her leadership not only as far as verbally, but with her work ethic in practice and how she approaches games and her performance level. Everybody is like in awe of seeing what this little girl can do, and I’m extremely excited for her because she has the potential to even play on the next level.”
Speaking of her performance, Hickey recorded her fourth home run on Saturday night against Lincoln. The senior also boasts the third-best batting average (.371) on the team among players with more than 25 at-bats, ranks third with on-base percentage of 43.9 and is one of three batters to drive in at least 10 runs this season.
While Raegan Wills lacks the home run numbers of her peers, she hit her second in Saturday night’s finale against Lincoln, the junior leads the team in most other hitting categories.
Wills paces the Aggies with an on-base percentage of 59.6, a .550 batting average and a team-high 21 runs.
“Raegan Wills is knocking the cover off the ball right now, and I couldn’t be more happy for her,” Wilkinson said.
Speaking of the Golden Bears, the Aggies will get another shot at the 7-time defending county champions on Friday night at 7 p.m. as a part of the Piedmont Invitational. The teams are also guaranteed to face off a fourth time at Sylacauga on April 5.
“We’ll get a few cracks at Lincoln so we’ll see what we can do,” Wilkinson said. “We just hoping we can beat them. They are one of those teams that is kind of like a monkey on your back. You got to beat them to get over them.”