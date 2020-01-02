Sylacauga native William Roberts honored by state Department of Rehabilitation Services

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga native William M. Roberts was recently honored by the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services (ADRS) during an awards ceremony in Montgomery.
Roberts received the “Large Business Employee of the Year Award” at the event, which recognized the achievements of employees with disabilities, businesses and vocational rehabilitation professionals, an ADRS press release notes.
The Alabama Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities, a program of the ADRS, conducted the ceremony.
Roberts is retired from the Sylacauga Fire Department, where he was a firefighter and fire inspector. He worked the majority of his life in a family business, Roberts’ Landscaping.
In 1998, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, the release states.
Since his diagnosis, Roberts has battled the illness and continued to contribute to his community in many ways.
“One of his most impactful contributions was his role as the city’s head gardener at the community gardens at each of the elementary schools within the city of Sylacauga as well as at the main location at the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE) Center,” the release notes.
In October, local committees around the state recognized top individuals and businesses in their respective areas during “National Disability Employment Awareness Month” awards ceremonies.
According to the release, the state winners were chosen from these local winners in a dozen distinct categories.
The Alabama Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities was created in the late 1940s by Gov. Jim Folsom as a response to veterans with disabilities who returned home and found no work available.
Since that time, many individuals with disabilities, both veterans and civilians, have received the benefit of activities of the Governor’s Committee.
The committee coordinates a network of local volunteer groups throughout the state and works closely with ADRS staff to develop employment opportunities and raise awareness of the needs and rights of Alabamians with disabilities.
Roberts and the other honorees have earned top accolades in their respective categories, including Large and Small Business Employer of the Year, Partnership, Youth Leadership, Media, Student, Educator, Professional and Large and Small Business Employee of the Year.
