Sylacauga native adjusting to life as part of COVID-19 crisis team in New York

SYLACAUGA -- Nearing the midway point of an eight-week stint with the COVID-19 crisis team at New York University Langone Health Tisch Hospital in Manhattan, Sylacauga native Brooke Graham Vandiver, a registered nurse, continues to do her part in combating the coronavirus pandemic.
Vandiver said the combination of admission rates going down and having extra travel nurses and staff on hand have helped make taking patients on even more manageable.
“We’ve got some help,” she said. “There’s relief here. Now, we are able to go take a lunch or a 15-minute break. When I first got here, I literally would go 13 hours with nothing to eat or drink, not even (a bathroom break) because you just physically didn’t have time. If you took that time away from your patient, then they were probably going to die without you standing there.”
A graduate of Fayetteville High School in 2005 and Central Alabama Community College in 2011, Vandiver compared the early portion of her experience on the crisis team to her early days of her career.
“It was completely overwhelming,” Vandiver said. “I’ve been working in ICU since 2011 at St. Vincent’s. A couple of weeks will go by, and you’ll have one bad day. Well, from when I got here until about a week ago, it was like every day was a bad day. There was just no other way to describe it other than you were exhausted -- just mentally and physically exhausted.”
Vandiver said the biggest challenge was accepting the task at hand and getting into the mindset required for aiding those in need.
“I’m on a unit where every patient is COVID positive,” she said. “They’re the sickest of the sick, so you have to mentally prepare and be like, ‘Here I go. I’m going in here. I’m fixing to do it and I’m about to be all the way exposed.’
“Just getting in that mindset like you’re gearing up and going to war … I’ve become more at ease with it. It’s easier to walk in there without having to stand there for a few minutes and take a deep breath. That part is getting easier, but these people are just so sick. It seems like anything that we’re doing is really not making a difference.”
She added the youngest patient she has seen was 33, but the majority have been 65 or older. With some of the patients coming from an Orthodox Judaism background, Vandiver said the differences in cultures have created challenges in treating patients.
“They don’t believe in comfort-care measures on a patient who is terminally ill, not getting better or not showing any improvements,” she said. “Besides making those patients more comfortable, they’re just literally sitting there suffering because that’s not what they believe in. That has been really hard for me to come to grips with. This person is suffering. Why can’t we just make them comfortable?”
The nature of the illness has changed many of the ways nurses conduct business, according to Vandiver.
“What we’re calling this is COVID nursing,” she said. “We’re so busy when we’re in the hospital that you don’t have time to do these small little tedious things that the hospital requires you to do, like a patient care plan.
“What we’re focused on is patient care. We don’t talk to family members on the phone all day, which sounds terrible, but the providers call them once a day with an update because we physically don’t have time to step away from that bedside.”
Simple matters, like turning a patient every two hours, become life-or-death situations.
“We’re required to turn patients every two hours in ICU,” Vandiver said. “Well, you start turning one of these patients, and they start desatting immediately and ultimately could die from it. They’re just very unstable, so it’s been a huge learning curve to kind of break away from those old habits of wanting to do everything for them and go above and beyond versus stepping back and doing what’s best for that patient in that moment.”
Vandiver said while the culture within the city itself hasn’t been the most kind, the staff members at the hospital have really banded together as a unit and team.
“Just the general people on the street, they’re rude, but everybody inside the hospital has been really nice and really helpful,” she said. “That’s been very positive.”
Vandiver said she talks to her husband, Josh Vandiver; her 10-year-old daughter, Reese; and her parents daily, and she’s keeping in touch with other family members as much as she can.
“My grandmother actually passed away on my fourth day being up here, which was absolutely heartbreaking and terrible,” Vandiver said. “Even if I came home for it, I couldn’t be with my family because I have to be in quarantine after being exposed to COVID patients, so I was really in a tough spot. There was nothing I could do.
“Not only that, with it being the COVID outbreak, my family couldn’t be with my grandmother while she was passing. It was only one of her children that could be there. It’s terrible. It’s understandable, but it sucks. I got to watch her funeral via Facebook.”
She said she’s thankful for her husband and daughter being supportive during this endeavor.
“He is my rock,” Vandiver said. “He supports me in every decision I make. When I talked to him about coming to New York, he was like, ‘Strap on your boots. Let’s go.’ Naturally, I was super-sad when I got here because I’ve never been away from them before, but he has been really strong for me. When I get down, he always speaks those words of encouragement to me. We pray a lot.
“My daughter, she’s amazing. She’s been super-positive. She writes me these notes. It’s entertaining. She does well with keeping the humor light.”