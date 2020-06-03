Sylacauga names Destiny Frazier new girls varsity basketball coach

SYLACAUGA – The Board of Education hired a new coach for the Lady Aggies basketball team Wednesday morning during a called meeting.
The board also named two co-athletic directors for the school district.
Board members unanimously approved Destiny Lane Frazier as girls varsity basketball coach, effective immediately. She also will teach physical education at Sylacauga High School.
School Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said of Frazier’s hire, “I will say that Coach Frazier comes highly-recommended and has the spirit that we are looking for in a teacher and coach.
“I have asked her to help us build a program that encourages young ladies to develop as athletes, students and citizens. She is a great addition to an already great coaching staff.”
Frazier comes to Sylacauga following a stint as assistant girls varsity basketball coach at Spain Park, which was the 7A state champion this year.
While at Spain Park, Frazier also was junior varsity volleyball coach and taught physical education, health, and career prep. She also has coached basketball at John Carroll High School and both basketball and volleyball at Clay-Chalkville Middle School and Hueytown High School.
Frazier is originally from Ashville, where she played basketball and was on the all-state team for three years. She was in the 2,000 point club and set a school record of 42 points scored in a game.
She played college basketball at Jacksonville State University and was team captain her senior year. At JSU, she earned distinction with 3-point and rebounding records.
Frazier said of her new coaching job, “I am super excited to be here and get started with this great team. I have been teaching and coaching for six years. My coaching style is (hard-nosed) defense, and I want it to be entertaining to the crowd. I want to build an identity here that when others play us, they fear our defense. The offensive style will fit in with that as well.”
Segars welcomed Frazier, saying, “In looking for a head coach, we were looking for a great teacher, and that is what we found in Coach Frazier. She comes with an impressive record and the spirit we are looking for in the classroom and on the basketball court.”
The school board recently removed Derrick Crawford as girls basketball coach. He remains on faculty as a teacher and an assistant football coach and track and field coach.
The board Wednesday morning also approved Debbie Barnett and Bobby Hall as co-athletic directors, effective immediately.