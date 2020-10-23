Sylacauga named 'Trail Town' by Alabama Pinhoti Trail Association

SYLACAUGA – The Alabama Pinhoti Trail Association (APTA) has officially named the city a "Trail Town."
The presentation was made Tuesday night to Mayor Jim Heigl and the City Council by Hayward Warren, APTA president.
When awarding the status at the council meeting, Warren said the city’s application for the recognition was "most impressive." The APTA, he said, will work to support the municipality in promoting and advertising the trail along with educating the public about the "wonderful treasure that is practically in your backyard."
The Pinhoti National Recreation Trail is 350 miles in length, starting at Flagg Mountain in Coosa County and connecting with the Benton MacKaye Trail in the Chattahoochee National Forest in Georgia.
Approximately 175 miles are located in Alabama, with nearly 90 percent of that in the Talladega National Forest.
Nathan and Kim Wright, owners of the Pinhoti Outdoor Center off U.S. 280 in Sylacauga, are working with the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, city and the APTA in promoting the state’s premier hiking trail across the country.
Kim Wright said her business has been extremely busy since Labor Day, with people hiking the trail.
“Momentum has been gathering as more and more people want to get outdoors to trails that are less crowded but a safe place to visit,” she said.
The hikers, she explained, will be stopping to eat in the area, restock their supplies and more. The couple’s business provides a store for the hikers to get supplies, a hostel for them to take a bath and campsites to stay overnight.
“The town has supported us, and this trail status is important," she said. "With medical experts telling the public it is OK to go outside, more and more are doing it. Yet, they want a safe place to do it, and this has created a revitalization for the trail."
In other business, the council:
Following a public hearing, closed a portion of Herd Avenue in the Fairmont subdivision as recommended by the Planning Commission;
Rejected all bids for streetscape improvements and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) work between Norton Avenue and Alabama 21; then authorized Engineering Design Technologies Inc. (EDA) to rebid the projects;
Accepted the recommendation of the Parks and Recreation Department to award the base bid contract for construction of the Pinecrest Park Veterans Memorial project in the amount of $163,083 to Clements Dean Building Company;
Accepted the recommendation of Street Superintendent Reed Calfee for the two-year base bid contract for various landscaping/horticultural services for maintenance and improvements to the city’s green spaces and planters in the amount of $31,996, plus an hourly per man cost of $24 for any additional work, to Simcut Lawn Care LLC;
Authorized an agreement with Engineering, Environmental, & Forestry Services Co. (EEFS) for engineering services at a cost of $46,000 for the project to widen and resurface James Payton Boulevard.
Approved a restaurant retail liquor license application for Hui Zheng, owner of Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, Inc., doing business as Tokyo Sushi Hibachi and Asian Restaurant, at 41208 U.S. Highway 280;
Approved registration fees for certification or recertification for CAPZO (Certified Alabama Planning and Zoning Official) courses for Jayne McGee, Kassey Epperson, Phillip Morris, Doug Kemp, Mike Whetstone, Shannon Plexico, Nancy McKay, Lucille Anderson, Lawrence McGhee, James Heigl, Jon Hall, Amelia Wilson, Vinton Crawford, Kim Morris and Carla Holladay; the training will be conducted at City Hall via ZOOM later this month;
Approved travel and expenses for police officers Keith Thomas, Angela Tate, Kyle Smith, Chris Wykoff, William Taylor and Matt Cook to attend a course on intoximeters in Jacksonville;
Authorized accounts payable of $87,555.96 for ending FY2020 and $136,920.765 received to date for FY 2021;
Approved funding for two school resource officers at a cost of $88,638 for the city school system;
Heard a request from Bryan Taunton with the Commercial Development Authority asking for funding for a streaming audio system being proposed for downtown; CDA hopes to have the system in place for holiday season; and
Saw Heigl recognize the Chamber of Commerce for its 75th anniversary.