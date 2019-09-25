SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga Nails hosted its grand opening and ribbon cutting today. The event was sponsored by the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.
“This is our first day open and accepting customers,” Sylacauga Nails owner Minh Tram said. “We are all really excited to share this with the community.”
Tram owns a second business, Nail Line at Payton Park next to Walmart, which has been operating in Sylacauga for more than 20 years, he said. The business owner has lived in Sylacauga for the last decade, and looks forward to being a part of its economic growth.
Tram noted that he intends to keep both locations open for the community and commuters.
Sylacauga Nails offers customers a variety of services, including manicures, pedicures, along with acrylic, gel and dip powder nails.
“We take pride in keeping the business and all of our tools clean,” Tram said. “We even have special vents that help suck in the fumes and odors. The smell can sometimes turn off customers. It was important to me to have it as odorless as possible.”
The business also offers facials, body waxing and eyelash extension application.
Tram said the business has more than 3,000 different nail polishes, perfectly coordinated by color to help customers find the shade they are looking for.
“We are all professional in our work, and love our customers,” he said.
Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce Director Laura Strickland was on hand for the event.
“Today’s grand opening is another example of economic growth taking place in Sylacauga,” she said. “It’s always reassuring when businesses can grow and expand. Local businesses make up the heart of our community.”
Sylacauga Nails is open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., and closed on Sundays.
Walk-ins are welcome and encouraged. Appointments are also offered, but may only be scheduled for Monday-Thursday.
Sylacauga Nails is at 135 Marble City Square Boulevard.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 256-487-8123.