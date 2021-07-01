Sylacauga, Munford pitchers headline All-County team

Sylacauga had a solid 2021 season, but head coach Jeff Bell believes that this season’s team didn’t live up to its full potential. The Aggies finished the season with a 13-9 record and secured the Talladega County baseball tournament championship. Sylacauga fell to Holtville in the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs.
Bell believes having inexperienced players and the season being cut short in 2020 played a role in the way the season ended.
“We have the season that we wanted,” Bell said. “I think we are set up, and the kids played to a level where they knew what they were up against Holtville. I think they were better than the team we played. We had so many young guys, and I don’t think they knew how good they were. Getting into the battles and fights, I don’t think they realized that they were as good as they were.
“We are Sylacauga and we do things a certain way. I think they wanted to, but I don’t think they quite got it. We had a few did. They understood that they had a legacy to carry on. We’re Sylacauga, we win, that’s what we do.”
Sylacauga had eight players earn all-county honors, including Player and Coach of the Year.
Grant Walker earned first-team all-county honors as well as 4A-5A Talladega County Player of the Year honors.
Walker had a stellar senior campaign for the Aggies. At the plate, Walker had a .423 batting average with two home runs and 34 RBIs.
On the mound, the Marion Military signee had a 5-2 record with a 2.48 ERA in 42.33 innings of action. The right-handed hurler led Sylacauga with 53 strikeouts this season.
“Grant did everything that we asked him to do,” Bell said. “The last 15 months, it was tough to go out and do. We didn’t know if we were going to have a season or what was going to happen. He threw in a bunch of big games as a sophomore, and he learned from those older guys. He stood out. He lifted weights; he did work on his own. He was in the cage by himself. He led the way for our kids. All the hard work paid off. He was the best player in the county in my opinion.”
Sylacauga’s Jake Hammonds, Dontavious Ware, Chris Twymon and Riley Basinger earned first-team honors.
Hayden Basinger, Lane Hardin and Brantlee Brasher were named to the honorable mention team.
Bell was selected as the 4A-5A Coach of the Year.
“It is obviously flattering,” Bell said. “Coach of the Year is something nice to have on your resume, but the guys that we have in the county are really good. We talk a lot. We do a lot of things (the same). They are as good as I am. For this one year, I had good players. Next year, Matt (Collier) could have good players or Derrick (Stephens) could have good players and be Coach of the Year. It comes down to if you have good players. It makes you look really good.”
Munford had an up and down 2021 campaign. The Lions finished with a 14-12 record, and they made the first round of the AHSAA Class 4A playoffs. Munford finished in second place in the Class 4A, Area 7 behind Handley. The Lions fell to Bibb County in the first round of the playoff.
The Lions had 13 players to earn all-county honors, including Pitcher of the Year Tyler Stephens. The junior had a 4-1 record with a 3.74 ERA with 31 strikeouts.
“I really didn’t expect it, it kind of took me by surprise,” Stephens said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and my coaches. I thank my catcher, Connor Fisher. I couldn’t have done it without him.”
Munford head coach Derrick Stephens said that Stephens is very deserving of this honor.
“Tyler is a really good baseball player,” Stephens said. “He is a really good baseball player. He is a really good pitcher. He is a lefty. He has a lot of movement in his fastball. The thing about Tyler, he has really good numbers, but he pitched against the best teams on our schedule. He is getting those numbers against very good competition. We are really proud of the year that he had.”
Connor Morgan, Brody Stephens, Corbin Smith and Kade Keith were first-team selections.
Jayce Harris, Riley Brown, Alex Petty, Corbin Callahan, Graham Callahan, Caleb Watts, Dawson Irvin, and Connor Fisher were named to the honorable mention team.
Lincoln’s Landon Smith, and Tristian Payton earned first-team honors. Caden Newell, Jayden Ramsey and Gavin Hobbs were selected to the honorable mention team.
Talladega’s Christopher Isbell was also named to the honorable mention team.