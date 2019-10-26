SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s football team clinched the third playoff spot for Class 5A, Region 5 with a 29-22 overtime victory over county foe Munford at Legion Stadium on Friday night.
Aggies senior running back Jordan Ridgeway punched in the game-winning touchdown on 1-yard run in the extra period.
“For our kids to do what they’ve done, we’re sitting at 8-2,” Sylacauga head coach Matt Griffith said. “Our only two losses are to Top-10 teams.
“Now, we’ve got a shot right here to go in the playoffs and do what we keep talking about, to get a home-field advantage if we can win in the first round and keep playing. I’m tickled to death our kids are going to have an opportunity at that.”
Ridgeway may not have gotten that opportunity had it not been for the leg of senior kicker Cole Porch.
Porch, who went 2 of 3 on field goal attempts and made all three of his extra points, got redemption for his lone miss of the game (a 30-yard attempt). On the final play of regulation, he lined up on the right hashmark and booted a 54-yarder through the uprights to force overtime.
Griffith said his team works on long-distance field goal scenarios every Wednesday and Thursday practice, so it wasn’t a surprise to see Porch nail the clutch kick.
“He hits 55-yard field goals from that point every day we practice that,” he said. “He did it and put us in overtime. Our kids just played. They never quit and they played lights out when they needed to.”
The field goal was a personal best for Porch and the longest in school history. Porch’s kick is tied for seventh in state history with six other kickers who’ve hit from that distance.
Munford had an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime and came within a yard of the end zone on a 9-yard pass from quarterback Jay Tuck to running back Sylvester Smith.
But after going backwards on two straight plays, Tuck’s heave into the end zone on fourth-and-8 was intercepted by defensive back Gabe Cox.
The Aggies led 19-8 going into the fourth quarter, but Tuck led the Lions on a pair of touchdown drives. The first score came on a 44-yard pass from Tuck to running back Justin Sistrunk. Sistrunk’s run on a two-point conversion attempt failed.
After a bad snap over Sylacauga quarterback J.D. DeLoach’s head was recovered by Munford linebacker Jayce Harris, Tuck drove his squad down the field and capped the 66-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. Harris caught the pass on the ensuing two-point conversion to put the Lions up 22-19 with 47 seconds to play.
Five to know
- Sylacauga scored on its first possession to grab a 7-0 advantage early. Ridgeway capped the nine-play, 78-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. Ridgeway finished with 95 rushing yards on 24 carries.
- The longest scoring play of the night came near the end of the first quarter. Munford running back Taariq Johnson broke free on a run at the right side of the Aggies’ defense and galloped 88 yards to pay dirt. Wide receiver LJ Flint converted the two-point try with a jet sweep to put the Lions ahead 8-7.
- The Aggies scored five points off a pair of blocked Ontarius Toyer punts. The first block, by defensive lineman LaJordan Pearson, came in the second quarter and resulted in a safety that bumped Sylacauga out front 9-8. The second blocked punt occurred with 3:39 left in the third stanza, and it was recovered by Munford fullback Peyton Gaither inside the Lions’ 5-yard line for a turnover on downs. Porch’s 21-yard field goal gave the Aggies a 19-8 advantage.
- Aggies sophomore running back Maleek Pope added a 71-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter to make the score 16-8. Pope finished with 149 yards on 20 carries.
- After a relatively clean first half (two penalties for 15 yards), second-half penalties hurt Munford. Of the Lions’ nine infractions for 89 yards, the final two -- a defensive holding penalty and a pass interference call -- helped the Aggies get into range for Porch’s game-tying kick.
Who said
- Munford head coach Michael Easley on the loss: “Hat’s off to them. The kid hits a 54-yarder like that, I’ll give him credit. They earned it. My kids fought. They fought so hard. I’m extremely proud of them and I’m extremely proud of my seniors for coming out here, me being a first-time head coach, and them playing their butts off for us all year long. That means a lot … Our kids fought their tails off all game long. I’ll take that kind of effort all day long.”
- Porch on making the kick to send the game into overtime: “It’s great, man. I’ve never seen a group of guys work this hard day-in and day-out. They deserve every bit of this … Before the kick, my mindset was, ‘Don’t miss.’”
- Ridgeway on fighting for the 1 yard on the overtime score: “It was hard. Coach said just to keep pounding, and our offensive line did a great job of pushing. We have so many people that can push and help us get through the line. It was a hard-fought game.”
Up next
- Sylacauga will travel to face Alexandria in the first round of the 5A playoffs on Nov. 8. Both Sylacauga and Munford are idle next week as the regular season concludes.