MUNFORD -- Sylacauga High School’s baseball team cruised to a 15-1 victory over Class 5A, Area 7 foe Munford on Tuesday night at Leon Stephens Field.
The Aggies started strong with a 5-run first inning, but their 8-run outing in the fourth proved to be the dagger through the heart of the Lions. The victory extended Sylacauga’s winning streak to five games.
“We got off to a really good start,” Sylacauga head coach Jeff Bell said. “They were extremely focused and ready to play. We treated the lead-up to this as the playoffs start today, because we’ve got to beat these guys to get in. It had kind of a playoff atmosphere to it. They came ready to play today.”
With a 7-1 lead in the top of the fourth frame, Daylon Keith, Payton Natali, Zach Dew, Nick Mauldin, Brady Davis, Lane Strickland, Andrew Schmidt and Anderson Wykoff reached home for Sylacauga in an inning filled with Munford miscues.
“It’s baseball and it happens sometimes,” Bell said. “But to give our guys credit, we still had to capitalize on the mistakes. It’s something that we struggled with earlier in the year that we’ve been stressing lately -- to really compete through the entire at-bat, be a tough out and put the ball in play because, at that point, you’ve got a chance to reach base. That’s what they’ve been doing here lately. We put it in play, and fortunately, it bounced our way tonight. It doesn’t mean it’s going to Thursday.”
The Aggies picked up their first run of the game in the opening frame courtesy of Natali after Lions pitcher Payton Graben walked Davis with the bases loaded. Catcher Luke Hunnicutt followed up the score with a two-run double to bring home Dew and Mauldin. Wykoff drove in two runs with his first at-bat, but he was thrown out at third while trying to leg out a triple.
Munford picked up its only run of the game in the bottom of the first when Dakota Green raced home from third while Hunnicutt was attempting to throw out Lions’ senior Lawson Molden at second base. Molden was caught in a rundown for the third out of the frame.
The Lions’ best defensive play came in the top of the second when Aggies second baseman Jordan Ridgeway hit a line drive that became a 5-3 double-play for Munford. Dew and Mauldin singled to drive in Sylacauga runs.
Aggies senior Tyler Thompson picked up the win from the mound. He pitched all five innings and finished with three strikeouts, six hits allowed, one run allowed, a walk and two hit batters.
“(Thompson’s) delivery was set up really good, I think, against their lineup,” Bell said. “He’s our No. 1. He’s the one we go to every night out, and that’s what we expect from him against whoever we play.”
Bell said his team, especially the younger members of the pitching staff, will face a challenge when the Lions travel to Sylacauga for a doubleheader on Thursday that begins at 4:30 p.m.
“It makes the first game on Thursday, Game 2, really important because that’s what we’ve got at the backend of our rotation is a lot of youth,” he said. “The pressure and intensity changes when you start getting into these area games and playoff games. We’re really going to preach to them that we’re starting over on Thursday, that Game 1 has no bearing on what happens that night. We’re going to go at Game 2 pretty hard.”