Sylacauga mayor: City Hall reopens to public without incident

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga City Hall reopened this week without incident, Mayor Jim Heigl told members of the City Council on Tuesday.
During his report at the council’s regular meeting, the mayor said the municipal building opened to the public on Monday and is operating in compliance with state mandates and CDC protocol. Visitors to City Hall are required to practice social distancing of at least 6 feet, and hand sanitizer is available for visitors to use as they enter.
Councilwoman Tiffany Nix, during a work session prior to the council’s business meeting, suggested the hand sanitizer dispensers be placed as visibly and accessibly as possible to help ensure the safety of city employees and visitors to City Hall.
“We want to caution everybody that this virus has yet to be eradicated,” Heigl said. “Please be aware of keeping distance and maintaining good hygiene.”
In other matters, the council:
Agreed for Sylacaga to participate in the Alabama Department of Revenue’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday during the weekend of July 17-19;
Approved adding additional monthly dates to the city court’s calendar until the backlog of cases that were continued due to COVID-19 have been heard;
Voted to request the refund of a $2,595.49 escrow balance of Barinowski Investment Company for the Verizon cell tower project at 395 Alabama Ave., which has been completed;
Approved travel expenses for police Chief Kelley Johnson to attend the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police’s summer conference in Orange Beach from July 26-31. The estimated total is $1,564.60; and
Unanimously approved the city’s April payroll of $406,550.40.