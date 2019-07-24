SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School mathematics teacher Janon Green recently received the 2019 Outstanding Mathematics Teacher Award from the Southern Regional Education Board.
According to a press release, Green was honored at SREB’s College-and-Career-Readiness Standards Networking Conference on July 8 in Baltimore.
“The Outstanding Mathematics Teacher Award recognizes a teacher who has revolutionized his or her teaching approach by incorporating SREB’s powerful mathematics practices in planning and instruction,” the release states.
Green engages students in a productive struggle that deepens their mathematical understanding, reasoning skills and ability to apply math to nonroutine real world and abstract problems, the release adds.
Throughout the academic year, Green uses multiple strategies to engage her students in learning and understanding.
Her students participate in error analysis activities to identify and avoid common math misconceptions, the release notes.
According to the release, these strategies have paid off.
Green is credited with an 8 percent jump in ACT math proficiency scores between 2016-17 and 2017-18 at SHS.
“SREB’s College- and Career-Readiness Standards Networking Conference helps K-12 teachers deepen their implementation of powerful literacy and mathematics tools and strategies that enhance students’ content knowledge and reasoning skills,” the release states.
The Southern Regional Education Board works with states and educators to improve public education at every level, from early childhood through postsecondary education. For more information, visit https://sreb.org/.