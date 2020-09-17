Sylacauga Marble Festival finds another way to celebrate marble, sculptors

SYLACAUGA – The Marble Festival went to Plan B to find another way to celebrate marble and sculptors following its cancellation due to the COVID-19 virus in the spring.
Dr. Ted Spears, chairman of the festival committee, updated the City Council on Tuesday evening on what Plan B is.
He said once the annual festival was called off, work was started to do something to commemorate marble and keep Sylacauga marble in the public’s eye.
The Alabama Arts Council was notified about the effort. Spears said the plan is recognizing two sculptors with connections to the state and Sylacauga, and their use of local marble.
The sculptors are Geneva Mercer and Giuseppe Moretti. Mercer, one of the few female sculptors in the world at that time, was inducted into the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame. She became Moretti’s assistant.
Moretti, an Italian, discovered Sylacauga marble and owned and operated a quarry locally. His most famous piece of work is “The Head of Christ.”
Spears said busts of these two are being sculpted by state sculptors Frank Murphy and Craigger Browne. These sculptures will be housed at the B.B. Comer Memorial Library. A special presentation will be held once the project is completed.
A pamphlet was also developed on the two and will be placed throughout area schools, across the state and country.
The purpose of this effort, Spears said, is to preserve the great connection and appreciation of Sylacauga marble by recognizing the wonderful artists who lived, worked and produced significant sculptures using the pure white stone found in Sylacauga.
Author Ruth Cook, who did the history of Sylacauga marble, did the pamphlets for the project.
Dr. Shirley Spears, who worked with her husband on the project, said this effort will give something back to the community since the festival was canceled.
“This will appeal to many people and bring them to Sylacauga. The project also provided some funds back into the economy of the community, with a local company printing the pamphlets, a local sculptor doing one of the sculptures, an honorarium for the author, while striving to put diversity in our sculptures,” she said.
Ted Spears, the festival chairman, thanked the council for its support saying, “We appreciate everything you do for us. This festival has given a rebirth to marble.”
Council President Lee Perryman said the council appreciated Spears’ passion and said the project was an amazing story of two sculptors with ties to Sylacauga.
Regular meeting
Following the work session, a council meeting was held.
During that meeting, architect Ryan Coleman, who has a local firm, spoke to the council.
“I am here today representing two local businesses that are directly impacted by the city's decision to contract with an organization outside of our community, even our region, and in this particular instance outside of our state when it needs design related services,” Coleman said.
“I represent Difference Architecture LLC, a local architecture practice established here in Sylacauga. I am joined in this concern by Ray & Gilliland, a local business that has a long history in our community and is a widely-respected land planning and surveying group whose respect extends beyond our community into the state and even the Southeast.
“We are lucky to have such a fine local business here in our community doing great things. We are two local qualified businesses that are directly impacted when the city chooses to contract with an organization headquartered in metro Atlanta for services provided in our community.”
Coleman said he was concerned the city does not intend to follow a process for selecting a design team or has anyone guiding it on how that process works on such an important project as the community center.
He said based on what he has seen, the process that is being followed only benefits one group, and “it is not our city.
“So, I am asking the council today to please consider requesting qualifications for design professionals before taking the next step on such an important project for our community,” he said. “I need this to be clear for the council … this is not a local business asking to be given a project simply because it has a Sylacauga address.
“This is me asking that the city follow a normal process in selecting a design team to lead our community center project. In turn it would give a local business an opportunity.”
Perryman said what had been provided to the council was just a preliminary concept, and the council would consider Coleman’s concerns.
In other business, the council:
Appointed Janice Adams to the library board for a four-year term ending October 2024;
Appointed Ryan Coleman to the Commercial Development Authority for a term ending March 2023;
Reappointed Tommy Dobson and Jack “Jay” Mitchell for six-year terms ending August 2026;
Approved an application for retail beer off-premises and retail table wine off-premises license from Denson Dewayne Thornton of D Thornton LLC, doing business as P and B One Stop at 807 W. Park St.;
Accepted a recommendation from Street Superintendent Reed Calfee to seek bids for various landscaping/horticultural services for maintenance and improvements to city-owned spaces and planters; the contract awarded through bid would be for a two-year period; and
Authorized payrolls of $404,464.49 and accounts payable of $152,547.70 for August.