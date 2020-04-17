Sylacauga marble festival chairman talks disappointment of losing event for 2020

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga’s Magic of Marble Festival, originally planned for March 31 through April 11, was canceled several weeks prior to the event’s start date due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Ted Spears, festival chairman, said the decision was made to cancel the festival after he experienced issues making contact with representatives in Pietrasanta, Italy, in regards to the event.
“Pietrasanta, Italy, is our sister city, our cooperating city that furnishes an Italian sculptor,” he said. “I knew that they were having problems, and we didn’t want to have to bring a sculptor here that had been exposed to the coronavirus. As we now see, it wouldn’t have made a heckuva lot of difference.”
Spears said it was disappointing to have to cancel the carving portion of the event, and he reached out to as many carvers as he could who had planned to participate.
“They more or less fully approved of cancelling it because they didn’t want to go through the expense of coming from all over the Southeast to Sylacauga and then not be able to carve,” he said. “The majority of them I called and talked to them personally. They understood that the situation was dire, although they didn’t know, but they felt like it was too big a chance to take. In all probability, they probably would’ve withdrawn their applications anyway.”
He added it’s been tough to see not only Italy get hit hard by COVID-19, but also the U.S.
“It’s been devastating,” he said. “Of course, we’ve had areas in this country -- especially New York, Seattle, Los Angeles and New Orleans. While it seemed to be worse there (Italy) than anywhere else around here, it was not any worse in Italy than it was in these areas I just mentioned. We were convinced after the first week or so that we did the right thing.”
While he said he wasn’t sure just how big an economic impact the event had for the city, Spears explained what the city missed out on by not having people flock to town to see the festival.
“Each year, we’ve had an increasing number of people coming,” he said. “We had almost all of our tours, which was three or four days a week. All our tours were pretty much filled up. We had to notify all those people that they couldn’t come, so that had an impact on people who’d have lunch here, buy gasoline here or rent motel (rooms) here -- any sort of cost involved with traveling.”
Spears also lamented those who may have been second- or third-time visitors who were eager to see not just the carvers, but also the sculptures on display at Comer Library.
“We have 30 pieces of sculpture that are a direct result of the marble festival,” he said. “People always enjoyed looking at that.”
He added people also missed out on seeing the already-completed works of art from the sculptors that were available for purchase.
“All the sculptors brought at least three pieces -- some brought as many as six or seven pieces -- of sculpture that they had completed,” Spears said. “We had them in a (display) room and took care of the sales for them. We displayed it and had their names on it. People could buy the sculpture and talk with the artist about it. They went away happy if they were able to sell pieces of sculpture, and that made our program unique.”
Spears said although the carving was canceled for 2020, he was looking to commission two Alabama sculptors to sculpt busts of Geneva Mercer, an intern of “Vulcan” sculptor Giuseppe Moretti, and Ed Gantt, a surgeon with Gen. Andrew Jackson’s army who was the owner and namesake to Gantts Quarry.
Spears estimated those busts, with accompanying pamphlets explaining the importance of both figures to the arts community, would be completed by September.
“We want to have two Alabama sculptors do busts of two very important people in the field of marble,” Spears said.
As for next year, Spears said he hopes to be able to hold the festival again in the first two weeks of April.
“We’re going to reserve the park and everything,” he said. “We’re moving ahead and we’ve talked to all our supporters. They’re in favor of this.”
He added he hopes everyone remembers the reason for holding the event -- “to recognize the beauty and importance of Sylacauga marble, exploring its industrial, commercial and artistic capabilities.”