TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Sylacauga man was sentenced to 62 months in prison last week after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens.
Jerry Wayne Colwell, 58, then had his sentence split, with 15 months behind bars followed by 24 months probation on the controlled substance charge, and 12 months each, suspended, 24 months probation on each of the other charges, with all sentences running concurrently.
Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff accepted the pleas and imposed sentence, based on mandatory state sentencing guidelines.
Giddens said Colwell has eight prior felony convictions, almost all of them drug related.
Giddens added he had also prosecuted three people accused of shooting Colwell several years ago in an incident that was also likely drug related.
In February, Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth also accepted a guilty plea from Colwell, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree. A second possession count was dismissed, Giddens said at the time. At that time, he was sentenced to 60 months in prison, split, with 16 months to serve behind bars followed by two years probation. He was also sentenced to six months in jail on the paraphernalia charge, concurrent with the felony drug charges.
Also in court last week, Woodruff:
Accepted guilty pleas from Christopher Lee Davis, 43, to possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, and sentenced him to 39 months, suspended, 24 months probation on the drug charges and 12 months, suspended, 24 months probation on the other two charges, all concurrent;
Accepted a guilty plea from Anthony Paul Glasper, 38, to fraudulently obtaining a controlled substance. Glasper will be sentenced May 7;
Accepted guilty pleas from Austin Carlisle, 20, to receiving stolen property in the first degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana in the second degree, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carlisle was sentenced to 31 months, suspended, 36 months probation on the receiving and controlled substance counts; 12 months, suspended 24 months probation on the marijuana and paraphernalia charges and six months, suspended, 24 months probation for resisting, with all sentences running concurrently;
Issued a warrant for Detra Rogers, 50, who failed to appear on a charge of possession of a forged instrument;
Accepted guilty pleas from Candace Jo Mallet Bastain, 30, to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and sentenced her to three years, suspended, 36 months probation on each of the felonies and 12 months, suspended, 24 months probation on each of the misdemeanors, with all sentences running concurrently;
Accepted a guilty plea from Otis Roman Jackson, 32, to theft of property in the second degree and sentenced him to 120 months, split, 18 months in prison and 24 months probation;
Revoked the bond of Amanda Grace McCallister, who was due to be sentenced for theft of property in the third degree but failed to report to the probation office as ordered;
Accepted a guilty plea from Kevin Deshawn Chatman, 32, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and sentenced him to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation and 12 months, suspended, 24 months probation respectively;
Accepted guilty pleas from Alisha Diane Edge, 24, to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, and sentenced her to 13 months, suspended, 24 months probation on the felonies and 12 months, suspended, 24 months probation on the misdemeanors;
Continued the case of Samuel Vann Smith, 50, accused of violating the sex offender registration and notification act. Giddens said Smith is incarcerated elsewhere and could not be in court;
Accepted a guilty plea from Samuel Branson Frye, 36, to possession of a controlled substance and sentenced him to 56 months, split, 13 months to serve and 24 months probation;
Continued the cases against Morgan Connell Tice, 24, charged with shooting into an occupied building or vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in the second degree;
Accepted a guilty plea from Phillip Lee Evans, 43, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and sentenced him to 62 months, split, 14 months in prison and 24 months probation and 12 months in the county jail, respectively, with the sentences running concurrently. Giddens said Evans has seven prior felony convictions; and
Continued the case against Byron Marcel McCrimon, 35, charged with theft of property in the first degree.