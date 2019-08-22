BIRMINGHAM — A Sylacauga man was sentenced by a federal judge Wednesday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.
Jerry Wayne Hamilton Jr., 49, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon. Hamilton pleaded guilty to the charge in May.
“This defendant deserves every day of his 120-month sentence in a federal prison because of his reprehensible acts,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said in a press release announcing the sentence. “Our law enforcement will continue to vigilantly monitor the internet using every method available to us to uncover predators like Hamilton who seek to prey on innocent children. I commend the collaborative efforts of the FBI and the Mountain Book Police Department to bring this defendant to justice, proving once again there is no daylight between our local, state, and federal law-enforcement agencies.”
According to court documents, Hamilton chatted with what he believed to be a 15-year-old female on several different dating and chat applications between Oct. 13, 2018, and Oct. 21, 2018. In actuality, Hamilton was communicating with an undercover detective.
On Oct. 21, 2018, Hamilton arrived at Barnes and Noble to meet who he thought was the 15-year-old, but instead was met and arrested by the Mountain Brook Police Department, the release notes.
FBI Birmingham Division Child Exploitation Task Force along with Mountain Brook Police Department investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White.
“The FBI and our partners will continue to work diligently to bring individuals like Hamilton to justice and protect our most valuable asset, our children,” Sharp said.