SYLACAUGA -- A Sylacauga man was killed Sunday after allegedly running from Autauga County Sheriff’s deputies on motorcycle.
According to Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, Justin Dewayne Sims, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after running a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle head-long into a 2013 Ford Edge about 10 miles north of Prattville.
The case is under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.
Sedinger said deputies were responding to complaints about a group of motorcyclists in the area speeding. Deputies spotted Sims, who did not have a tag on his motorcycle, and pulled him over.
Sedinger said Sims got off the motorcycle after pulling over, then jumped back on and drove away.
Deputies gave chase, but lost sight of him until he crashed a few minutes later. Sims was armed with a pistol when he ran, Sedinger added.
The driver of the Ford Edge was not injured.
Sims did not appear to have any active warrants, Sedinger said, and it remained unclear why he might have run. He added that Sims showed a Sylacauga address but was originally from Autauga County.
The ALEA spokesman for the Autauga County region was not available for comment Tuesday.