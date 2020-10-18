Sylacauga man killed in 1-vehicle accident Saturday

SYLACAUGA -- A Sylacauga man was killed in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy said Antwoine Carter, 26, of Sylacauga, died of injuries sustained in an accident reported at 1:05 a.m. on Coleman Road in Sylacauga.
Murphy was transported by Childersburg Ambulance Service to the Coosa Valley Medical Center emergency room and pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m., Murphy said.
He was the driver of the vehicle, and there were no passengers, Murphy said. Alabama State Troopers were dispatched to the scene.