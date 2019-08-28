SYLACAUGA -- A Sylacauga man is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $150,000 bond, charged with threatening a witness against him with physical violence.
Landon Hugh Vincent, 33, was arrested Aug. 23 on a warrant charging distribution of a controlled substance, according to jail records. He was able to post a $25,000 bond on that charge the same day he was arrested.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Vincent made a credible threat of violence against a witness in the case against him and was arrested again. The unusually high bond was put in place only to protect the safety of the witness.
According to court documents, the original charge against Vincent is that he sold methamphetamine to a law enforcement officer late last year at or near a house on Vincent Lane. According to jail records, Vincent himself lives at a house on Skipperhill Lane.
He was arrested on the witness intimidation charges Tuesday and remained behind bars Wednesday evening.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Witness intimidation is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.