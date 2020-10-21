Sylacauga man injured while driving vehicle into ABC store (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- A Sylacauga man was injured Wednesday afternoon after driving his vehicle into the ABC Store on North Main Avenue in Sylacauga.
According to Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson, officers were dispatched to the liquor store at 1:47 p.m. in response to a one-vehicle accident.
“Officers arrived on the scene to find a 2018 Buick LaCross completely inside the store,” Johnson said in a press release issued late Wednesday afternoon. “The 67-year-old male (driver), a resident of Sylacauga, had placed his vehicle in drive instead of reverse and crashed through the building. The subject responsible was taken to the Coosa Valley Medical Center Emergency Department for treatment.”
Johnson said there were four customers inside the store at the time of the accident, but none of them were injured. The chief said there is a possibility alcohol played a part in the cause of the accident.
Johnson said the incident remained under investigation Wednesday. It was too early to say if the driver was going to be charged, but Johnson said blood would be drawn and tested at the hospital.