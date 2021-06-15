Sylacauga man indicted on manslaughter charges

A Sylacauga man has been indicted for manslaughter stemming from an incident occurring while he operated a motorcycle while allegedly high on methamphetamine.
Lewis Earl Hill, 49, was arrested Sunday and ordered held on a $25,000 bond. He was still in the Talladega County Metro Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.
District Attorney Steve Giddens said that Hill is accused of hitting a woman in her 70s with his motorcycle while the woman walked across the street.
The victim was taken to the hospital and survived for several days but eventually succumbed to her injuries.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated the case. The investigation alleges that Hill was operating his motorcycle at an extremely high rate of speed and that he was using methamphetamine at the time of the accident.
Manslaughter is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.