Sylacauga man indicted on charge of attempted murder against police officer

A Sylacauga man has been indicted for the attempted murder of a police officer and shooting into an occupied vehicle stemming from an incident in October 2021.

William Wayne Osbourn, 38, was arrested shortly after the incident and has been in the Talladega County Metro Jail ever since. According to court documents, he is set for arraignment June 27.