Sylacauga man indicted on charge of attempted murder against police officer

A Sylacauga man has been indicted for the attempted murder of a police officer and shooting into an occupied vehicle stemming from an incident in October 2021.
William Wayne Osbourn, 38, was arrested shortly after the incident and has been in the Talladega County Metro Jail ever since. According to court documents, he is set for arraignment June 27.
According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, the incident leading to Osbourne’s charges took place on Oct. 13. 2021 at about 5:30 p.m., and started near Beth Yates Park.
“Officers tried to make contact with Osbourn around Beth Yates Park,” Johnson said at the time..” He ran through the park and across South Broadway Avenue and into the parking lot of the Sylacauga First Baptist Church where he began shooting at a Sylacauga Police Officer that had just turned into the parking lot.”
Osbourn shot into the police cruiser multiple times with a large caliber handgun. The SPD officer returned fire striking Osbourn in the lower abdomen. The officer was not injured, Johnson said.
Officers rendered first aid until Sylacauga Ambulance Service arrived and transported Osbourn to the helipad for Lifesaver helicopter. Osbourn was flown to University of Alabama BIrmingham Hospital and, upon his release later that night, he was taken into custody. No one at the church was injured during the incident.
Attempted murder with a firearm is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life in prison.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a class C felony, punishable by 10 years in prison.