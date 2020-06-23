Sylacauga man indicted in connection with wreck that injured son

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Sylacauga man has been indicted on charges of assault in the first degree, driving under the influence and reckless assault in connection with an incident in January 2019 that left his then 3-year-old son with a serious brain injury.
Travis Aaron Kinard, 25, was arrested on the indictment Monday by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies.
According to District Attorney Steve Giddens, Kinard is accused of driving at a high rate of speed on Wolf Pond Road, near Talladega County Central High School, on Jan. 20, 2019, with his young son unrestrained in the car with him.
Kinard was allegedly under the influence at the time. He crashed, injuring both himself and his son, resulting in serious injury to the latter.
A Talladega County grand jury indicted Kinard in July of 2019, but he was not served with the indictment until this week, Giddens said. It was not immediately clear where he had been in the interim or why it took almost a year for him to be served.
Bond was set at $150,000 on the indictment.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Kinard was still behind bars Tuesday night.
Assault in the first degree and reckless assault in the first degree are class B felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison. Driving under the influence is, in most cases, a misdemeanor.